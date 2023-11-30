AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi exercises his democratic right by casting his vote in Hyderabad during the ongoing Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. The leader arrived at a polling booth in Hyderabad, capturing attention as he participated in the electoral process. The video captures the AIMIM President actively contributing to the democratic process in Hyderabad. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: BRS Leader K Kavitha Casts Vote, Urges People To Exercise Their Franchise (Watch Video).

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi Arrives at Polling Booth

VIDEO | AIMIM chief @asadowaisi arrives at a polling booth in Hyderabad to cast his vote.#TelanganaElections2023 #AssemblyElectionsWithPTI pic.twitter.com/yivRAXGNWs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2023

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi Casts Vote

