After elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram, now all eyes are on the southern state of Telangana, that goes to polls on November 30. The state will witness a direct contest between K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. BRS's K Kavitha hits out at Rahul Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi is our guest. He comes here, eats biryani, eats paan. The Gandhi family has always betrayed the people of Telangana. They just want to accuse KCR. People of Telangana are not liking it. Whatever he (Rahul Gandhi) is saying is a lie..." Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi Shares Light Moment With Child in Hyderabad, Video Surfaces.

