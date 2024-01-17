The government of Telangana recently signed four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Adani Portfolio of companies for over Rs 12,400 crore. The MOUs were signed at the World Economic Forum 2024 held at Davos. As per news agency ANI, the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group will invest Rs 5,000 crores in 100 MW data centre that will use green energy. Besides, Adani Green will set up two pump storage projects using over Rs 5,000 crore, while Adani Defence and Aerospace will invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up counter-drone and missile facilities in the state. Davos 2024: Martin Sorrell Predicts PM Narendra Modi’s Re-Election, Foresees India As Third-Largest Economy by 2025.

Telangana Govt and Adani Group Sign MoUs

