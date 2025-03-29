In a rare wedding ceremony in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, Telangana, a man married two women at the same mandap. Suryadev from Gumnoor village was in love with both Lal Devi and Jhalkari Devi and decided to marry them together. The wedding invitation featured both brides’ names, and a grand ceremony was held with family, relatives, and villagers in attendance. A viral video showed the trio performing rituals, holding hands as dhol beats played in the background. Initially, village elders opposed the union but later agreed. While such marriages are socially accepted in some communities, polygamy remains illegal for Hindus in India. The unusual wedding has sparked discussions on social media. Uttar Pradesh: Man Gets Wife Married to Lover After Finding Out About Their Affair in Sant Kabir Nagar.

Telangana Man Marries 2 Women in Same Ceremony

Tribal Youth Marries Two Women in Single Ceremony in Kumurambheem Asifabad In an incident in Kumurambheem Asifabad district, a young man from Gumnoor (K) village in Lingapur mandal married two women in one ceremony, following tribal customs and in the presence of village elders.… pic.twitter.com/nnGe6ciFmh — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) March 29, 2025

