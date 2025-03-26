In an unusual incident, a man got his wife married to her lover after learning about their affair in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar. Bablu, who married Radhika in 2017 and has two children with her, discovered that she was in love with another man. Despite attempts to convince her to stay, Radhika chose her lover, prompting Bablu to arrange their marriage himself. He then took the children under his care, stating he would raise them alone. Rampur Shocker: Wedding Called Off After Groom Slaps Bride on Stage in Uttar Pradesh Over Dowry Demand; 6 Injured As Incident Triggers Violent Brawl.

Man Marries Off Wife to Lover in UP

'बेचारा पति' बोला- तुम अपने प्यार संग जाओ, बच्चों को मैं पाल लूंगा... फिर मन्दिर मे उसके बॉयफ्रेंड से करा दी पत्नी की शादी, पूरा गांव बना इस विवाह का साक्षी UP के मेरठ की मुस्कान,औरय्या की प्रगति यादव व मुंबई की रंजू चौहान द्वारा अपने प्यार की खातिर अपने हाथ से ही अपना सिंदूर… pic.twitter.com/4tyWAJeg3s — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) March 26, 2025

