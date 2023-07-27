In two separate incidents in Telangana, bike-borne men faced perilous situations as they were washed away in floodwaters. In Govindapuram, Addagudur Mandal, locals bravely rescued a young man swept away by the raging Fox Creek, while in Kannaram, Hanumakonda, a man named Mahender accidentally fell into the Kannaram stream and got washed away along with his bike. Police, along with local fishermen, are now conducting search operations to find the second victim. Telangana Flood Videos: Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Floods, State on High Alert.
Two Men Washed Away in Telangana Rains

