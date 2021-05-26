Telangana Reports 3,762 New COVID-19 Cases, 3,816 Recoveries & 20 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Telangana reports 3,762 new COVID cases, 3,816 patient recoveries, and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours Active cases: 38,632 Total recoveries: 5,22,082 Death toll: 3,189 pic.twitter.com/hunim67ZRx — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)