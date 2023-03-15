The state cancelled Telangana State Public Service Examination (TSPSC) on Wednesday (March 15). The TSPSC exam was held on March 05. The new exam dates will be released in a day or two. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's office asked for a detailed report on the paper leak by the constitutional body. The paper leak case was given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad Police. NTRO Exam Paper Leak: Delhi Police Bust Interstate Gang Involved in Leaking National Technical Research Organization Examination Paper.

TSPSC Paper Leak: Exam Cancelled

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has decided to cancel the examination held on March 5, 2023, in view of the paper leak. The fresh date for conducting the examination will be announced later: TSPSC pic.twitter.com/jUemaZWxre — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

