A shocking video has surfaced on social media which shows a cop abusing a woman inside police station. The incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The video shows the cop using objectionable language while cursing and shouting at the woman. This despite the fact that the woman tells the cop to mind his language as he is speaking to a woman. However, the policeman shouts back and doesn't stop insulting her. He further asks the woman “teri chaddi khola tha mai” when she says that she is being harassed. The police took note of the incident after the video went viral on social media. Police said that the accused cop and the woman were involved in a money dealing which turned into a dispute. The cop has been suspended and an investigation has been launched into the incident. Lucknow Brawl Video: Students Fight on Busy Road Near Christ Church School, Video Surfaces.

Cop Abuses Woman in Lucknow

वीडियो में दिख रहे मुख्य आरक्षी रंजन प्रताप सिंह एवं उनके पूर्व किरायेदार के मध्य लेनदेन का विवाद था जिसके संबंध में दोनो पक्ष विजयनगर चौकी पर आए थे। प्रथम दृष्टया मुख्य आरक्षी द्वारा अभद्रता किया जाना पाया गया है । आरोपी मुख्य आरक्षी को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित किया गया है । pic.twitter.com/1tsmoc7rUr — DCP South Lucknow (@DCP_South) December 16, 2023

