A major fire broke out at a chemical company in MIDC Badlapur on Sunday morning. In the incident, as many as three people were injured, the report said. The cause of the fire is yet unknown. The efforts to douse the blaze are underway. Further details are awaited. Himachal Pradesh: Fire Engulfs Old Heritage Building Near CM’s Official Residence in Shimla, No Casualty Reported (See Pics).

Thane Fire:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)