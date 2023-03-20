A massive fire broke out at a godown in Thane’s Silphata area. Six to seven fire tenders and the Thane police team are on the spot. No injuries has been reported in the fire as yer. Pictures and videos from the spot shows flames and cloud of smoke. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. This is second such incident of fire in Thane in past 10 days. Pune Fire: Blaze Erupts at Factory in Dhayari, Video of Smoke Covering Skies Goes Viral .

Thane Fire

महाराष्ट्र: ठाणे के शिलफाटा इलाके के एक गोदाम में आग लग गई। दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है। pic.twitter.com/pL14SOoHz5 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 20, 2023

@TMCaTweetAway @NGTribunal Shilphata again fire catch in slum why TMC not take action on these inlegal slum factories. R they will waiting for some big accident this second big fire in. Last 10 days @mieknathshinde @rajupatilmanase pic.twitter.com/zEzZwPfNln — Shanknaad (@VinaySh77405995) March 20, 2023

