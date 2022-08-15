PM Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter and thanked his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for his Independence Day wish. "Thank you for your Independence Day wishes, PM Anthony Albanese. The friendship between India and Australia has stood the test of time and has benefitted both our peoples greatly, tweeted PM Modi.

Check Tweet:

Thank you for your Independence Day wishes, PM Anthony Albanese. The friendship between India and Australia has stood the test of time and has benefitted both our peoples greatly. @AlboMP#IndiaAt75https://t.co/mKMSF5gfdP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

