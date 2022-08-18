Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the 16 metre long boat found near Harihareshwar, belongs to an Australian resident and was headed to Europe from Muscut. The engine of the boat developed a snag and the occupants of the boat had to be rescued by a Korean warship. With water being choppy, the boat could not be towed and so it went adrift. Although the boat has been recovered and checked, all necessary precautions will be taken, he added.

Check Tweet:

The boat belongs to an Australian citizen. Boat's engine broke out in the sea, people were rescued by a Korean boat. It has now reached Harihareshwar beach. Keeping in mind the coming festive season, police & administration have been instructed to be prepared: Maharashtra Dy CM https://t.co/L8e9Y8q6alpic.twitter.com/1cM7q6WpuN — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

