The Centre made Rs 16 trillion through the excise duty imposed on fuel between 2016 and 2022. The Centre doesn't even want to address inflation in the parliament, said Raghav Chadha, AAP MP. Chadha further alleged that the Centre doesn't even want to address inflation in the parliament.

