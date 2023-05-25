Members of Bajrang Dal staged a protest at a multiplex in Ahmedabad on 24th May against the upcoming film, 'The Creator - Sarjanhar'. The Film, according to the demonstrators, is encouraging 'love jihad'. The film has been conceptualised and produced by Rajesh Karate 'Guruji', and is written and directed by Praveen Hingonia. The movie will be released on 26th May, 2023 in theatres across the country. Pathaan: Bajrang Dal Workers Vandalise Promotional Property of Shah Rukh Khan’s Film at Gujarat Mall (Watch Video).

Bajrang Dal Stages Protest in Ahmedabad

#WATCH | Gujarat | Members of Bajrang Dal staged a protest at a multiplex in Ahmedabad on 24th May against the upcoming film, 'The Creator - Sarjanhar'. The protesters alleged that the film is promoting "love jihad" pic.twitter.com/IYlN5NM7Xx — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

