The Centre has decided to increase dearness allowance for central government employees to 28 percent from 17 percent with effect from July 1. Employees get salaries and allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government and pensioners employees has been increased from 17% to 28%. This will be applicable from 1st July 2021: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/HPwsHUBla8 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

