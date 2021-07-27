The death toll due to consumption of spurious liquor in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh rises to 6: Senior official.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had called a meeting over the incident, senior officials were present. Officers have been sent to Mandsaur.

