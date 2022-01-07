New Delhi, January 7: An FIR under section 153A under the IPC has been filed against a fake video that used visuals and clip of the Cabinet Committee meeting which was called after the demise of General Bipin Rawat on December 9. The doctored video clip is being circulated with fake audio which claims that comments such as "let all Sikhs be removed from the Indian Army" and other insulting remarks were made in the Cabinet Committee meeting. An ANI tweet quoted DCP, IFSO, Special Cell KPS Malhotra saying that the clip was aimed at "instigating communal harmony." Fact Check: Call For 'Removal of Punjabis From Indian Army' at Cabinet Committee on Security Meet? Video Clip With Doctored Audio Being Circulated on Twitter; Know The Truth.

General Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of Defence Staff of India, died in a helicopter crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021. The tri-services inquiry ruled that the crash happened due to "pilot error in bad weather."

The fake video showed that the govt, in a high-level meeting, is taking anti-Sikh decisions. The video was of a cabinet committee meeting that took place on Dec 9, 2021, after the demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat: DCP, IFSO, Special Cell, KPS Malhotra pic.twitter.com/nCseTwQmuH — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)