A man in Karnataka's Bagalkot district allegedly attacked a woman lawyer on Monday. The accused, identified as Mahantesh Cholachagudda (40) was arrested on the same day by the Karnataka police. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Check Tweet:

The #Karnataka Police have arrested an accused in connection with a brutal attack on a woman lawyer in Bagalkot district, the police said. pic.twitter.com/JGdy4KPgVN — IANS (@ians_india) May 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)