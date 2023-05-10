Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday took to Twitter and said that the newly released movie, "The Kerala Story" has been made tax-free in the state. "'The Kerala Story' has been made tax-free in Haryana," Khattar's tweet in Hindi read. The decision by the Haryana government comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced that "The Kerala Story" has been made tax-free in the state. 'The Kerala Story' which stars Bollywood actress Adah Sharma exposes the conspiracy of love Jihad, religious conversion and terrorism and brings out its hideous face. The Kerala Story To Be Tax Free in Uttar Pradesh, Announces CM Yogi Adityanath After Madhya Pradesh Govt Took Similar Decision for Adah Sharma's Film.

Haryana Govt Makes Adah Sharma's Film Tax-Free

हरियाणा में 'The Kerala Story' को टैक्स फ्री कर दिया गया है... — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) May 10, 2023

