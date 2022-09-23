Speaking at the 77th UNGA, Charles Michel, President of the European Council said that Kremlin is leading a hybrid war. "This war combines armed violence with poisonous lies. The security of Russia supposedly for years has "been threatened by the West". That's false." He also said that Kremlin is trying in vain to mobilise the entire world against an imaginary enemy. "Absolutely no one has threatened, attacked or invaded Russia. Absolutely no one in Europe wanted a conflict with Russia," he added. US Officials Warn Russia of Grave Consequences of Using a Nuclear Weapon, Claim Reports.

Kremlin Is Leading a Hybrid War

