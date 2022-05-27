NCB chief SN Pradhan on Friday said that there should be physical corroboration of WhatsApp chat. "Courts have clarified that WhatsApp chat, in itself, holds no value. You can talk about anything on WhatsApp but if not corroborated with physical evidence, it's not complete evidence," he said. Pradhan also said that the principle of preponderance and probability is not applicable to NDPS Act. "There should be beyond reasonable doubt, we did not find such evidence," he stated.

