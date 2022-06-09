Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the date for President And Vice President Election 2022. The elections will be held on July 18 and the result will be announced on July 21. Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar announced that the term of Ram Nath Kovind as President of India will end on July 24. Presidential Election 2022 Date And Schedule: President And Vice President Polls to be Held on July 18, Counting of Votes And Results on July 21.

The term of office of President Ram Nath Kovind will be ending on 24th July: Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India pic.twitter.com/arMBBZZdoI — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

