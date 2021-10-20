Facebook on Wednesday was fined USD 70 million by the UK watchdog, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for breaching initial enforcement order. CMA said that "Facebook is required, as part of the process, to provide the CMA with regular updates outlining its compliance with the initial enforcement order. Facebook significantly limited the scope of those updates, despite repeated warnings from the CMA."

