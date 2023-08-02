An incident of theft has come to light, exposing a lapse in hospital security, wherein, mobile phones were stolen from two patients within the emergency ward of Farrukhabad Ram Manohar Lohia District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh. The theft, captured on CCTV, depicts an unidentified individual entering the ward while the patients are asleep and making off with their phones. An investigation has been initiated to address the theft within the hospital premises. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Manager Beaten to Death on Boss’ Orders for 'Theft' in Shahjahanpur, Video of Assault Goes Viral.

Mobile Phone Theft in Farrukhabad Hospital's Emergency Ward

