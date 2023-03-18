Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely to affect northwest India including parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from March 18-20, the IMD has forecast. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya over the next two days. Maharashtra Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall Till March 20 in Several Parts Including Mumbai, Fresh Showers Likely to Bring Mercury Down.

Isolated Rainfall Likely Throughout India

There will be isolated rainfall throughout India. There is a yellow alert for most states of India. Orange Alert for north-eastern conditions. Tomorrow we are expecting heavy rain in Meghalaya & Assam: Soma Sen Roy, IMD Scientist pic.twitter.com/vTXSo8qx3w — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

Rain and Thunderstorms in Parts of Haryana, Rajasthan and UP

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over & adjoining areas of Nuh, Hodal (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana, Jalesar, Firozabad, and Shikohabad (UP). Light-intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Sahaswan, Atrauli, Badayun, Aligarh,… https://t.co/lAgvX54Tdy pic.twitter.com/sFwfWegoE6 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

