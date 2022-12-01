They have been identified as Ravi and Robin. Both have 5-6 cases of criminal activity registered against them. We have recovered 5 weapons and live cartridges from them. Further investigation is underway: Amritsar Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh pic.twitter.com/qeYv1oTzso— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)