Anoop, the man from Kerala who has been all over the internet, for having won first place in Onam bumper lottery ticket, said that he bought the ticket at last minute as he felt that he could win. He had a dream of starting a restaurant and he plans to invest some amount towards it. Anoop had earlier said that his priority is to build a house for his family and clear all his debts.

Check Tweet:

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala | This time I felt I could win, so I went at the last minute and got a ticket. I am a chef and I love to cook. Starting a restaurant is my dream, so I will invest some money for it: Auto driver Anoop who won Rs 25 cr in the Onam bumper lottery yesterday https://t.co/63YusorBVypic.twitter.com/JaKhQjc4Hr — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)