Tamil Nadu delegates are on their way to UP's Varanasi for the Kashi Tamil Samagam 2022. On the way, they were welcomed by the people of Itarsi. In the video, the Itarsi locals can be seen banging the dhols, and dancing enthusiastically to greet the travellers. Sharing the video on Twitter, DD News wrote "This is the true spirit of #EkBharatShreshtaBharat!"

Kashi Tamil Samagam 2022:

This is the true spirit of #EkBharatShreshtaBharat! People of Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh, welcoming the delegates from Tamil Nadu en route to attend Kashi Tamil Samangam, being held in Varanasi, UP#AmritMahotsav@MinOfCultureGoI@KTSangamam@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/pWi9J8lDIy — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 18, 2022

