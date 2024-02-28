The Gujarat High Court, on Wednesday, February 28, expressed shock at incidents of rape, molestation, discrimination, homophobia and favouritism at Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) in Gandhinagar. These incidents were revealed by the report of a fact-finding committee. The high court bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha Mayee slammed the GNLU administration for its earlier claims that nothing had happened at the law school. "This report is really scary. It is scary," the Chief Justice said after examining the contents of the report, which was submitted in a sealed cover. 'You Are Dealing With Human Beings': Gujarat High Court Raps PSC for Rejecting Pregnant Candidate's Plea To Postpone Interview.

Sexual Abuse, Homophobia at GNLU

