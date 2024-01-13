The Gujarat High Court recently came down heavily on the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) for its rigid adherence to rules without considering the extraordinary circumstances of a woman petitioner. The high court rapped the PSC for rejecting a pregnant candidate's plea to postpone the interview. "Do you expect her to deliver child in GPSC office?" the high court asked. The court observed on Friday, January 12, while hearing a plea of a woman petitioner after the PSC refused to accommodate the pregnant woman's request for an alternative interview date during her final stage of pregnancy. "You are not dealing with things, you are dealing with human beings," the court stated. 'Your Credentials Do Not Convince Us': Gujarat High Court Refuses To Entertain PIL After Observing That Petitioner Himself Is Facing Six FIRs.

HC on Pregnancy

