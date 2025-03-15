A horrific accident took place in Kollam when a speeding tipper truck collided with a scooter carrying two women and a child. The shocking CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the impact of the crash. The driver of the truck fled the scene immediately after the accident. Eyewitnesses rushed to help the victims, who were severely injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Hit-and-Run Caught on Camera in Indore: Class 8 Boy Sent Flying in Air After Speeding Car Hits Scooter on Annapurna Road, Dies; Father and Sister Sustain Injuries (Watch Video).

Speeding Tipper Truck Rams Scooter in Kollam, Injures 2 Women and Child

Warning ⚠️ #Kerala: Tipper lorry hits scooter in accident in Kollam; Scary CCTV footage out #kollamtipper #kollam pic.twitter.com/Brrqh3ksV9 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)