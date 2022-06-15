The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 15 has predicted that parts of Delhi and Haryana to receive thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds.

According to the ANI report, Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 Km per hour are likely to occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of North Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi (Bawana, Mundaka), Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) during next 2 hours.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of North Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi (Bawana, Mundaka), Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) during next 2 hours: IMD — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

