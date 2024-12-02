In a dangerous stunt, six men were arrested for reckless driving on the Tirumala Ghat Road after videos surfaced showing them hanging from car doors and sunroof while taking selfies on December 1. The videos, which quickly went viral on social media, showed three men hanging from the car windows and two standing on the open sunroof, all while the vehicle was moving on wet, slippery roads during a drizzle. The incident caused chaos on the road, posing serious risks to other motorists. Tirupati police took swift action, arresting all six individuals, including the driver, and seizing the vehicle. They were booked for reckless driving and endangering public safety. Tirupati Fire: Woman Sustains Severe Burn Injuries As Blaze Erupts in Restaurant’s Kitchen in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala.

6 Arrested for Dangerous Selfie Stunt on Tirumala Ghat Road

#Stunts for #Selfies on #Tirumala Ghat Road, in #Tirupati lead to arrests! Six youngsters were arrested and their car seized, booked for #reckless driving and acts on wet road, hanging from car doors and roofs for selfies, causing chaos on the Tirumala Ghat Road, risks the lives… pic.twitter.com/Iq8FGvKbpq — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 2, 2024

