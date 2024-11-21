Tirupati, November 21: A woman sustained severe injuries after a fire broke out on early evening on Thursday at a restaurant near the Nandakam Guest House in Tirumala area in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, according to fire officials.

The officials stated that the flames spread rapidly across the kitchen of in the Sri Lakshmi Narayana fast food restaurant. The woman was immediately rushed to the hospital and admitted by the hotel staff. Andhra Pradesh: Two Dead, Several Injured After Fire Breaks out in Shop After Being Struck by Lightning in East Godavari.

The officials have not confirmed the exact cause of the fire, however it is suspected that a gas leak might be the cause of the incident. Two fire tenders reached the spot immediately after getting information about the incident and were able to douse the fire quickly, the officials said.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing.

