TPCC secretary Kaushik Reddy sent his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi. During a press conference, yesterday he alleged that Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy paid Rs 50 crore to AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore to get the post of TPCC President.

