The Supreme Court on Monday, February 5, sought a detailed status report from the Union Government regarding the implementation of the anti-collision "Kavach" system in the Indian Railways. The development comes after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an Advocate Vishal Tiwari, raised issues regarding the safety and protection measures with respect to the train accidents in India. As per a report in Live Law, the Modi government has approved the Kavach System to prevent train accidents. However, the said "Kavach" protection system has not been implemented in all trains. Kavach Deployed So Far on 1465 Route Km and 139 Locomotives on South Central Railway: Ashwini Vaishnaw/

SC on Kavach Protection System

Supreme Court Sought Status Report From Union On Implementing 'Kavach' Protection System In Indian Railways @mittal_mtn https://t.co/Blbr2HU9gs — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)