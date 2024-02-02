New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Kavach has so far been deployed on 1465 route kilometres and 139 locomotives (including electric multiple unit rakes) on the South Central Railway.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Presently, Kavach tenders have been awarded for the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors (approximately 3000 route km), an official statement from the Ministry of Railways said on Friday.

The Kavach system is certified for Safety Integrity Level 4. Further, the certification by the Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) is conducted at the time of commissioning, once the whole section is fully equipped and tested.

"Works for the provision of an intrusion detection system to prevent accidents involving elephants have been commissioned on 48 Route Km and have already identified vulnerable sections over Northeast Frontier Railway. Further, based on the vulnerability of the locations where elephant movements happen frequently over the tracks, works have also been sanctioned on Indian Railway," the release said.

The average punctuality of mail train services from 2020-21 to 2022-23 was 88.48 percent.

The railway network on Broad Gauge has been electrified on 61508 Route Km (93.83 percent) up to December 31, 2023.

IR has witnessed a reduction in HSD consumption for diesel locomotives by 44.64 percent in 2021-22 as compared to 2018-19. (ANI)

