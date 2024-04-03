In a remarkable act of compassion and quick thinking, the ticket-checking team aboard the LTT-Prayagraj Duronto Express, along with the assistance of a fellow passenger, facilitated the successful delivery of a baby on board. Central Railway shared a picture on X, capturing the officer cradling the newborn while the mother rested on the train just after delivery. The post praised the dedication and coordinated efforts of ticket-checking staff Mr Nand Bihari Meena, Mr Alok Sharma, Mr Rajkaran Yadav, and Mr Indra Kumar Meena for ensuring the safety of both mother and child amidst the unexpected situation onboard the train. Baby Delivered in Mumbai Local Video: Pregnant Woman Gives Birth On Local Train With Elderly Lady’s Help.

Baby Onboard LTT-Prayagraj Duronto Express

In a heartwarming display of dedication & compassion, ticket checking staff aboard LTT-Prayagraj Duronto Express, with the help of a fellow passenger, assisted a woman in delivering her baby onboard ! Quick thinking, swift response and Coordinated effort of Ticket Checking… pic.twitter.com/WOOTIEA6UJ — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)