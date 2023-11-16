A woman had a baby on a Mumbai local train with no medical help. An elderly woman and her daughter helped her through the delivery. The daughter posted the story and a touching video on social media. "This morning, my mother helped a pregnant lady give birth in a running local train without any medical supplies, and it went smoothly. Kudos to the ladies who helped her and my mother. The child is healthy. Mom, I am so proud of you," the daughter captioned the video.

Baby Delivered in Mumbai Local Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ѵɑıꜱɦռɑѵı ɾɑϳɛ 👑 (@dhanashree_ulhas_raje_)

