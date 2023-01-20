The Election Commission on Friday said that action has been taken against officers in the alleged attack on Ajoy Kumar, State-in-charge of All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Jirania, West Tripura. "Action taken against following officers - suspension & immediate removal of SDPO Jirania sub-division, immediate removal of Officer-in-charge of Ranibazaar PS&immediate removal of Officer-in-charge of Jirania PS," the EC said. The commission also said that three Special Observers have been appointed, who have been asked to proceed to the State immediately to take stock of the situation and ensure proper deployment of CAPF. They have also been asked to intensify enforcement measures and report back to the Commission. The EC also also said that a report from the State Govt confirmed that Dr Ajoy Kumar sustained minor injuries in unlawful rally. EC Orders Probe into Attacks on Cong Bike Rally in Tripura.

Alleged attack on State-in-charge of AICC in Jirania,West Tripura |Action taken against following officers - suspension&immediate removal of SDPO Jirania sub-division, immediate removal of Officer-in-charge of Ranibazaar PS&immediate removal of Officer-in-charge of Jirania PS: EC

The report from the State Govt confirmed that Dr Ajoy Kumar sustained minor injuries in unlawful rally (incident happened in the area where permission was not given by district authorities) and it is not true that he received serious injury: Election Commission of India (ECI)

