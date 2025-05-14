The Indian government has blocked the X (formerly twitter) account of Turkey’s state-run broadcaster TRT World, citing the spread of misinformation amid rising tensions with Pakistan. Officials allege that TRT World was disseminating provocative and misleading content related to India’s Operation Sindoor, potentially harming regional security. Earlier today, India also blocked China’s Global Times for similar reasons. Both platforms were accused of pushing Pakistan-aligned narratives and sharing fake news targeting India’s national interests through their digital media channels. Global Times X Account Blocked: India Withholds X Handle of China's Newspaper for Spreading Fake News About Operation Sindoor.

TRT World’s X Account in India

The 'X' account of Turkish broadcaster 'TRT World' withheld in India. pic.twitter.com/in72SVkubD — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2025

