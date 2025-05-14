The Centre on Wednesday banned the X handle of China’s state-run outlet Global Times for spreading unverified claims about Indian military actions amid rising India-Pakistan tensions. This followed a sharp rebuke from the Indian Embassy in China, which urged the tabloid to verify facts before posting. The disputed reports concerned alleged Indian strikes on terror camps in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor. The Embassy warned that several pro-Pakistan accounts were spreading misinformation and criticised media outlets for echoing such narratives without verification, calling it a serious breach of journalistic ethics and responsibility during sensitive geopolitical developments. Indian Government Directs X To Ban Over 8,000 Accounts; Elon Musk’s Company Says ‘Move Is Unnecessary As It Contradicts the Right to Free Speech but Will Withhold Specified Handles’.

Global Times’ X Account Banned in India

The 'X' account of Chinese propaganda media outlet 'Global Times' withheld in India. pic.twitter.com/B9Q941FTjX — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2025

