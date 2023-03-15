A massive fire broke out in a moving truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar area on Wednesday. The incident reportedly took place on one of the national highways passing through the city, causing much panic among the other commuters on the route. The driver and cleaner of the truck, which was filled with cardboard, jumped out of the truck in order to save their lives. Video: Massive Blaze Erupts After Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Overturns in Nashik’s Manmad; No Casualty Reported.

Horrifying Video of Fire Ragging From Truck:

सम्बन्धित प्रकरण में फायर ब्रिगेड तथा थाना कोतवाली नगर पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचकर आग पर काबू पाया गया। पुलिस द्वारा अग्रिम आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है मौके पर कानून एवं शान्ति व्यवस्था की स्थिति सामान्य है। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) March 15, 2023

