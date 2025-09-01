In a harrowing incident on the Bangalore-Chennai highway, an overloaded truck fell on two cars, completely damaging both vehicles. Fortunately, a major tragedy was averted, thanks to a Mahindra XUV 500, one of the cars involved, which played a critical role in saving lives after a truck toppled during a dangerous overtaking attempt. The Mahindra XUV 500 SUV owner, Ashish Sinha, shared on X that on August 14, a heavily loaded truck tried to overtake his vehicle and a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga from the right. The truck driver, reportedly drunk, lost control upon encountering a roadside drum and mud, causing the vehicle to flip and crash onto both cars. However, the XUV500 absorbed much of the impact, shielding the Ertiga, carrying a couple and their child, from being crushed. Sinha, in a moment of realisation, wondered if he had been just two seconds ahead, the outcome could have been fatal for the family in the Ertiga. Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spotted Testing, Likely To Launch in 2026; Know What To Expect.

Mahindra XUV 500 Saves Lives After Truck Accident, Owner Thanks SUV For Taking Hit

On 14th of this month, I met with a terrible accident. My XUV was completely butchered by a truck (on the Bangalore-Chennai highway). The vehicle is gone. But I walked out alive. And that’s only because of the sheer structural strength of the machine (though the news in local… pic.twitter.com/z0gbnkqWTm — Ashish Sinha (@cnha) August 31, 2025

