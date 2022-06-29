Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, June 29 resigned as Maharashtra chief minister and MLC post after Supreme Court gave go-ahead to floor test in state Assembly tomorrow.

"I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me". "From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP & Congress people also supported the proposal", said Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray announces his resignation from MLC post too. pic.twitter.com/igkiJ60u1H — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

