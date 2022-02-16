The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday said that the results of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams will be declared in a day or two. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the exams for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles between November 20 to December 5, 2021 in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode.

Tweet By ANI:

