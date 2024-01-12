The house of Dinesh Vishwakarma, the Ujjain district president of BJP Kisan Morcha, was attacked by a group of miscreants over a vehicle parking dispute. The attackers threw stones and sticks at his house and car, breaking the car’s windshield. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. An FIR has been filed and the authorities are currently investigating the matter. Andhra Pradesh: Kabaddi Match Turns Into Ugly Fight During Tournament, Viral Video Shows Rival Players Throwing Chairs, Kicking and Punching Each Other in Nandyal.

BJP Leader’s House Attacked in Ujjain (Warning: Abusive Language)

WATCH | Miscreants pelt stones at house of BJP Kisan Morcha district president Dinesh Vishwakarma over car parking in Ujjain#Ujjain #MadhyaPradesh #News pic.twitter.com/elSdidvhVu — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)