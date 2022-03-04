Fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine has extinguished and radiation levels are currently normal on Friday, said Ukrainian authorities. The fire on the Power Plant was ignited by Russian forces by shelling bombs.

Ukrainian authorities say fire at Europe's biggest nuclear plant ignited by Russian shelling has been extinguished, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2022

