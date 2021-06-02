Unemployment in India: Over 22 Million Indians Lost Their Jobs in April and May, Says CMIE Chief Mahesh Vyas

We lost 22.7 million jobs in April & May during second wave. Total number of jobs in the country is of the order of 400 million. Of these 400 million people who were employed, 22.7 million lost their jobs in past 2 months:Mahesh Vyas, Chief of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy pic.twitter.com/fFB04uEYjD — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

